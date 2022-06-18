American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. 4,291,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

