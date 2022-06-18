American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.