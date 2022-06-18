American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.
NYSE AMT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
