American Trust Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 12.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.