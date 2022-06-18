American Trust Invests $650,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

