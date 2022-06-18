American Trust Invests $682,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,516,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TXG stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.