American Trust Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 86,436 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 576,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MAT opened at $21.80 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

