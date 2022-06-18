American Trust Purchases New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

American Trust acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

ACM opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

