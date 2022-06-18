American Trust Purchases Shares of 1,501 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

