American Trust Purchases Shares of 4,994 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

