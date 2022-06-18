American Trust Takes $620,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $258.09.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

