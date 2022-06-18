Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $29.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.