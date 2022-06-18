AmonD (AMON) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $776,054.64 and $3,053.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

