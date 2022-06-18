AmonD Hits Market Cap of $772,746.86 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. AmonD has a market cap of $772,746.86 and approximately $3,955.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

