Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX) Trading Up 3%

Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cleaner Living ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.51% of Amplify Cleaner Living ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

