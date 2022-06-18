Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,724,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

