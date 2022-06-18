Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$26.24

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.24.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.23 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.97. The firm has a market cap of C$49.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.4000004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

