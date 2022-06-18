Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $57.43

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,025,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

