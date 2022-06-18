Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.19) to GBX 3,900 ($47.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($42.89).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,344.50 ($40.59) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,683.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,520.27. The stock has a market cap of £44.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.