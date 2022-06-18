Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $5.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

