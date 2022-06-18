ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,621.85

ANON (ANON) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. ANON has a market cap of $73,621.85 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded 66.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,644.22 or 1.00048124 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.