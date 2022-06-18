APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $62.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.26.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.