ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.03845574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00094531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013670 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

