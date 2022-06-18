ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.01944860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00124927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00098617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014356 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

