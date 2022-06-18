Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) Insider Purchases A$63,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON – Get Rating) insider John Welborn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($43,750.00).

Apollo Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It has an earn-in agreement to earn-in an interest in the Kroussou zinc-lead project in western Gabon. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

