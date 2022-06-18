Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 52,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 76,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 79.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

