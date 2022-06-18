Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $129.04

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.04 and last traded at $130.06, with a volume of 107654177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.43.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

