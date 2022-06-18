Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 212 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.76. The company had a trading volume of 768,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

