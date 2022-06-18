Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 3,008 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.