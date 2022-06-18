Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 3,525 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 880,462 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

