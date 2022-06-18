Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 1.44% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 107,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,429. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

