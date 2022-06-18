Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 1.18% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 118,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

