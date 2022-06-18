Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 81,328 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.