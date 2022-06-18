Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.83. 3,865,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

