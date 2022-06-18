Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after buying an additional 369,712 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. 1,102,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

