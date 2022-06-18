Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $234.72. 13,114,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

