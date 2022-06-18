Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $8.42 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,748. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

