Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. 17,389,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,517,146. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93.

