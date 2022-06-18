Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 5,796 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,572,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,625,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

