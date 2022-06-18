Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,607. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

