Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEMM. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 341,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEMM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 2,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $70.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.