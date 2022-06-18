Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,617,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

