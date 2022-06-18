Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. 5,617,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.