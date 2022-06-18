Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 214 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.65. 1,162,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.24 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

