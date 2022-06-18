Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,602 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

