Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,780 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.36% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF remained flat at $$15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,807. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

