Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 418 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 229,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,169. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

