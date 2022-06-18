Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 762 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. 40,305,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,350,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

