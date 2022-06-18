AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $130,861.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.26 or 1.77999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,896,140 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

