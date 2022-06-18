Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.