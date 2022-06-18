Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

